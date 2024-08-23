Gardai at scene of car fire in Letterkenny

Gardai are currently at the scene of a car fire in Letterkenny.
The fire broke out a short time ago on the Dr McGinley Road.
No further details are known at this time.
It’s understood the vehicle will be removed from the scene shortly.
