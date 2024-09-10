Appeal for missing teenager from Bridgend

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 18-year-old Ethan Coyle, who is missing from his home in Bridgend, Co.Donegal since 27th August.

Ethan is described as being 5’5” in height, slim, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Ethan was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black O’Neill’s jacket and black runners.

It is believed Ethan may be in the Derry area.

Anyone with information on Ethan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.