Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

13 year old missing from his home in Letterkenny

 

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13 year old Christopher Mahon, who has been missing from his home in Letterkenny since 6.30 yesterday evening

Christopher is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Christopher was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Christopher’s whereabouts is urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

13 year old missing from his home in Letterkenny

11 September 2024
Magee Camnpus 1
News, Top Stories

Magee Taskforce interim report promises an action plan by the end of the year

11 September 2024
Apple Logo
Top Stories, Audio, News

Government considering how Apple money should be spent – Donnelly

11 September 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed at Knockastoller, Bunbneg

11 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

letterkenny garda station
News, Top Stories

13 year old missing from his home in Letterkenny

11 September 2024
Magee Camnpus 1
News, Top Stories

Magee Taskforce interim report promises an action plan by the end of the year

11 September 2024
Apple Logo
Top Stories, Audio, News

Government considering how Apple money should be spent – Donnelly

11 September 2024
Garda Road Closed
News, Top Stories

Road closed at Knockastoller, Bunbneg

11 September 2024
Screenshot 2024-09-11 142338
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government told poor tourist season must be considered in next month’s budget

11 September 2024
Westminster
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public Inquiry announced into the death of Pat Finucane

11 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube