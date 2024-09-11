13 year old missing from his home in Letterkenny

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13 year old Christopher Mahon, who has been missing from his home in Letterkenny since 6.30 yesterday evening

Christopher is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes.

It is not known what Christopher was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information regarding Christopher’s whereabouts is urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.