At the Eurol Hellendoorn Rally in Holland this weekend, Donegal pair Eamonn Kelly and Rory Kennedy drove brilliantly and took a huge win in the HC1 Category.

The duo had a storming drive to take the lead on Special Stage 5 and then extended their lead in the latter stages to go on to win.

It was their first time in their new BMW M3 so it is a fantastic result for the Donegal crew…