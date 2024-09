Gardai are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a missing Letterkenny teenager.

16-year-old Gary Morrison was last seen at 12:30pm on Sunday afternoon in St Johnston.

He is described as being approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build, red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Gary’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 916 7100 the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.