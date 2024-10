Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a woman missing from Derry.

30 year old Rebekah Pollock was last seen in the Abercorn Road area of the city on Sunday night and has not been in contact with her family or friends since.

She is described as having long brown hair and is of a slim build.

Police say they are very keen to speak to Rebekah, or anyone who has seen her since Sunday night.