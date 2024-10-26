Ruaidhri Higgins “gutted” as Derry’s titles dreams go up in smoke at Inchicore

Derry City’s defeat to St. Patrick’s Athletic last night means their long wait for a third League Of Ireland Premier Division title will continue.

Shelbourne’s win over Drogheda means it’s now a two-horse-race between Shels and Shamrock Rovers for the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title.

Rovers play Dundalk tomorrow and a win at Oriel Park will put the pressure on Damien Duff’s Shelbourne side to go to The Brandywell next Friday needing a win to claim the title.

Derry, however, have a fight on their hands to stay in the top three.

After last night’s game, Candy Stripes manager Ruaidhri Higgins was “gutted” with the outcome of their league campaign…