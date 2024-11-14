Most popular car brands in Donegal revealed

The most popular car makes in Donegal for this year so far have been revealed, with Volkswagsen claiming the top spot.

The brand has had 683 newly licenced private cars in the county so far this year, according to CSO figures.

Toyota and Kia have emerged as the second and third most popular car brands in County Donegal so far this year with 504 and 474 new registrations respectively.

Ford claimed the fourth spot with 465 new registrations, while Skoda rounded out the top five with 342 new licenses.

Of the 5,239 new car registrations in Donegal in 2024, a significant portion has been diesel, with 2,291 new licenses.

Petrol-powered cars follow closely behind with 1,548 registrations.

Electric vehicles still represent a small portion of the market, with just 238 new fully electric vehicles registered so far this year.

In October alone, 352 cars were newly licensed in Donegal.

Diesel continued to dominate with 176 registrations, followed by petrol with 111.

Electric vehicles, meanwhile, accounted for only 10 of these new registrations.