Derry man extradited and jailed for historic child sex abuse


A 68-year-old man originally from Derry, who had been living in Melrose, America, has been sentenced today for 12 counts of indecent assault on a child. The victim was 11 years old when the abuse began in 1975.

Derry Crown Court today heard that Damien Desmond Anderson was sentenced to serve 18 months in custody followed by two years on probation. He will be placed on the Sex Offenders Register for 10 years.

The abuse occurred between August 1975 and August 1979.

In June 2021, warrants were obtained for the extradition of Desmond Anderson from the USA. Mr Anderson was extradited and brought back to Northern Ireland in January 2024.

Detective Sergeant Jayne Parkers says their thoughts are with the victim and commended her bravery throughout the course of the investigation. She added that the passage of time is not a barrier to justice and has appealed to victims of sexual abuse to contact the police.

