Gardaí seek assistance in tracing whereabouts of missing Donegal teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Nicole Doyle, who is reported as missing from her home in Churchill since the early hours of Thursday.

Nicole is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inch in height, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Nicole was wearing pink pyjamas and a green puffer coat.

It is believed that Nicole may have travelled to Dublin.

Anyone with any information on Nicole’s whereabouts is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

