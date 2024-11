Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin’s sharp shooter, Kevin Lynch, scored 1-2 after coming on in the second half, to help his team to victory in the Ulster Junior Final.

The Muff side overcame Derry’s Craigbane by a single point after the game went to three minutes of additional time.

The final score line was 3-7 to 1-12.

Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney spoke with Kevin Lynch after the game…