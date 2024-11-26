Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai seeking information regarding incident in Convoy on Friday last

Gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at Findrum, Convoy on Friday afternoon last at approximately half past four.

Details of the incident haven’t been disclosed, but gardai say as part of their investigation, they are appealing for the driver of a left hand drive white Audi A6 that was in the area around that time to make contact with them.

The car had a foreign registration plate.

They are also urging any road users who may have been in the area that saw the car or has dash cam footage to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-9167100. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111 with any relevant information also.

