A teenager has been reported missing from Sligo Town.

15-year-old Nicole Doyle has been missing since Monday, and was last seen wearing a pink coat, black crop-top, black leggings and New Balance runners.

It’s believed she may have travelled to the Dublin/Wicklow area, and Gardaí are concerned for her welfare.

Nicole is described as being around 5 foot 4 inches in height, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.