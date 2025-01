Police are gowing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from Derry.

14-year-old Annabelle Park was last seen at around 3pm yesterday afternoon, when she took a bus from Limavady to Derry.

She is described as slim with long dark straight hair and she was last known to be wearing black trousers, black top, black leather jacket and black and white high top shoes.

Anyone with any information on Annabelle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 101.