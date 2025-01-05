Rory Gallagher returns to coaching role in Kildare

Rory Gallagher has returned to coaching and will be involved with Kildare club Naas for the 2025 campaign.

The former Derry, Donegal and Fermanagh manager will be under the guidance of manager Joe Murphy who has been in charge for the past three seasons as the Kildare club have dominated the last four Kildare Senior County Championships.

Gallagher stepped away from his role as Derry manager in May of 2023 following serious allegations regarding his private life.

He has since been coaching at Monaghan club Corduff, while he has stated that any allegations against him have been investigated and no charges were brought.