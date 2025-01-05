Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Rory Gallagher returns to coaching role in Kildare

Former Donegal and Derry manager Rory Gallagher

Rory Gallagher has returned to coaching and will be involved with Kildare club Naas for the 2025 campaign.

The former Derry, Donegal and Fermanagh manager will be under the guidance of manager Joe Murphy who has been in charge for the past three seasons as the Kildare club have dominated the last four Kildare Senior County Championships.

Gallagher stepped away from his role as Derry manager in May of 2023 following serious allegations regarding his private life.

He has since been coaching at Monaghan club Corduff, while he has stated that any allegations against him have been investigated and no charges were brought.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

5 January 2025
Take-care-on-icy-roads
News, Top Stories

Road users asked to exercise caution during weather warning

5 January 2025
depositphotos_115748856-stock-photo-doctor-writing-patient-notes
News, Audio, Top Stories

New study shows 30% of Irish-trained GPs emigrate

5 January 2025
new-orleans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Belfast man living in New Orleans says community is in shock

5 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

5 January 2025
Take-care-on-icy-roads
News, Top Stories

Road users asked to exercise caution during weather warning

5 January 2025
depositphotos_115748856-stock-photo-doctor-writing-patient-notes
News, Audio, Top Stories

New study shows 30% of Irish-trained GPs emigrate

5 January 2025
new-orleans
News, Audio, Top Stories

Belfast man living in New Orleans says community is in shock

5 January 2025
leinster house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government formation talks to reconvene tomorrow

5 January 2025
472144888_1017674707063649_6113869958339611958_n
News, Top Stories

Man arrrested following seizure of drugs and cash in Enniskillen

5 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube