A 13 year old girl is missing from Derry.

The alarm was raised when Zara Sheppard didn’t come home from school yesterday.

She is described as being 5’2” in height, medium build with long red hair and green eyes.

It is believed Zara may have changed her clothing from her school uniform to wearing a blue/black sweatshirt and Nike leggings.

Those with information on her whereabouts are urged to contact police.