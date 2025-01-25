Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Storm Éowyn Updates

 

09:24am: Road Alert // 236 Convoy to Raphoe open

Road Alert // R255 Termon Glenveagh Road reopened to Traffic

Road users are advised that the Letterkenny Road in Derry/ Londonderry has closed in both directions due to a fallen tree. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

R252 Doochary – Fintown Road is blocked at Drumaneny due to tree down. Plans are in place to address on saturday morning

The Irish Coast Guard VHF broadcast marine safety information and distress listening watch on Channel 16 is currently off air on North-West and West coasts due to damage from Storm Éowyn. As a result, Malin Head Rescue Coordination Centre is unable to receive or respond to distress calls on marine radio until the service is repaired. The areas affected are Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo. EPIRB and PLB distress signalling beacon services are fully operational as well as the 999 or 112 service. Work is underway to restore the service as soon as possible.

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-01-24 172904
News, Top Stories

Storm Éowyn Updates

25 January 2025
0021c73b-800
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man killed in Raphoe road traffic incident named as 20-year-old Kacper Dudek

25 January 2025
SWAH
Audio, News, Top Stories

Serious questions over the future of South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen

25 January 2025
Fallen Trees
News

Council and Civil Defence offering support in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn

24 January 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

