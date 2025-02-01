Police growing increasingly concerned for man missing from Castlederg

Police are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of 77-year-old Leonard McGrath.

Leonard was last seen in the Castlederg area at around 12.15pm yesterday afternoon.

He was driving a silver Citroen Berlingo van, with the registration number LA16 EZJ.

He is described as being approximately five feet eight ins in height, of heavy build, with curly grey hair and hazel coloured eyes and was wearing grey trousers at the time.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have any information about his whereabouts to contact 101.