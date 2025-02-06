Appeal for information on missing man in Derry

olice in Derry are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person, 27-year-old Shane Doherty.

Shane was last seen in the Bogside area of the city at approximately 10pm on Sunday, 2nd February before he left in a car with a friend. He was wearing a cream-coloured jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and green trainers.

Shane is described as being approximately 5’ 10”, and of slim build. He also has a black cross tattoo on his right cheekbone, and is wearing a nose ring. The top half of his right ear is also missing. Anyone who can help is asked to contact police.