Police in Derry are growing increasingly concerned for missing person, Cora Chism.

The 19-year-old was last seen in Creggan at about 6am this morning.

Cora is about 5 foot 4 inches tall, has a slim build, red hair and was last seen wearing a white skirt and brown top.

Anyone with any information which can assist police in locating Cora is asked to contact Police on 101.