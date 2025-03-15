Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Big 35th Charity Draw

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Gardaí seeking public assistance in tracing missing woman from Letterkenny

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing woman Kathleen Nic Giollbhain.

The 60-year-old was reported missing from Letterkenny yesterday.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, of slim build, with dark grey hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Kathleen was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information on Kathleen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio

Taoiseach says more data centres may be needed to take advantage of AI boom

15 March 2025
missing
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seeking public assistance in tracing missing woman from Letterkenny

15 March 2025
irish-water-workers
News

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in North Donegal

15 March 2025
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

St. Patrick’s Bank Holiday road safety campaign gets underway

15 March 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Micheal Martin Dail
News, Audio

Taoiseach says more data centres may be needed to take advantage of AI boom

15 March 2025
missing
News, Top Stories

Gardaí seeking public assistance in tracing missing woman from Letterkenny

15 March 2025
irish-water-workers
News

Burst water main causing supply disruptions in North Donegal

15 March 2025
driver motorist road safety driving
News, Audio, Top Stories

St. Patrick’s Bank Holiday road safety campaign gets underway

15 March 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway following death of baby in Meath

15 March 2025
Bridge End Ramelton
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council to carry out assessment of Bridge End traffic in a bid to improve road safety

15 March 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube