Gardaí seeking public assistance in tracing missing woman from Letterkenny

Gardaí in Donegal are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing woman Kathleen Nic Giollbhain.

The 60-year-old was reported missing from Letterkenny yesterday.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height, of slim build, with dark grey hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Kathleen was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information on Kathleen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station, the Garda Confidential Line, or any Garda station.