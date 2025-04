Letterkenny Rovers have been crowned Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division Champions after a 2-1 win over Rathmullan at the Flagpole Field this afternoon.

A goal in each half from David O’Donnell and BJ Banda gave Stephen McConnell’s side the win they needed to clinch the title, with JD Alawiye pulling one back for Rathmullan late on.

Diarmuid Doherty was there for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…