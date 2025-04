Gardaí are seeking help to find a missing teenager in Sligo town.

17-year-old Aisling Byrne is reported missing since Saturday night, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings, white runners and a grey beanie hat.

She’s described as being around 5 feet 3 inches in height, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo on her left arm.

Gardaí are concerned for Aisling’s wellbeing.