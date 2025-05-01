Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, May 1st


Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, May 1st:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Nikki Manus (1)
Top Stories, News

Donegal Senators appointed to Dáil committees

1 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, May 1st

1 May 2025
Screenshot 2025-05-01 153029
Audio, News, Top Stories

Northwest surgical hub location not decided yet – Health Minister

1 May 2025
new car
Top Stories, News

44% more EVs bought in Donegal last month compared to 2024 figures

1 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Nikki Manus (1)
Top Stories, News

Donegal Senators appointed to Dáil committees

1 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, May 1st

1 May 2025
Screenshot 2025-05-01 153029
Audio, News, Top Stories

Northwest surgical hub location not decided yet – Health Minister

1 May 2025
new car
Top Stories, News

44% more EVs bought in Donegal last month compared to 2024 figures

1 May 2025
Aranmore lifeboat
Top Stories, News

Arranmore RNLI assist stranded jet skier at Carrickfin

1 May 2025
open-tap-water-does-not-260nw-2165221429
News

Water outage notice issued for Malin Head

1 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube