Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 2nd

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 2nd:

Top Stories

News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 2nd

2 May 2025
Mairead_Mcguinness
News, Top Stories

Mairead McGuinness tipped as next President of Ireland by Leinster House insiders

2 May 2025
irish-water-workers (1)
News

Burst water main repairs causing disruptions in Donegal Town

2 May 2025
Sean Brown
News, Audio, Top Stories

Ruling orders UK Government to hold public inquiry into the 1997 murder of GAA official Sean Brown

2 May 2025
