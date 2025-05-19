Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, May 19th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, May 19th:

Top Stories

Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Monday, May 19th

19 May 2025
police
News

Man arrested in connection with Easter Monday parade in Derry

19 May 2025
Inishowen-head-donegal
Audio, News, Top Stories

Inishowen put on the long finger in accessing CLAR – Cllr Albert Doherty

19 May 2025
IFPO
Audio, News, Top Stories

EU-UK ‘reset deal’ fails Ireland – IFPO

19 May 2025
