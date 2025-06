Donegal have beaten Cavan 3-26 to 1-13 in Group 1 of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship at Kingspan Breffni Park this afternoon.

Finnbarr Roarty hit the net for Jim McGuinness’ side in a fiery first half to lead 1-12 to 1-05 at the break.

A blistering second period saw Donegal hit 2-14 with the goals coming from Conor O’Donnell and Caolan McColgan.

Highland’s commentary team of Oisin Kelly, Brendan Devenney and Brendan Kilcoyne were live at full time in Cavan…