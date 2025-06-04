Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Arson investigation launched in Derry

Police in Derry have launched a suspected arson investigation following a blaze in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At around 2:10 am, a fire broke out on Lecky Road in an alleyway area.

It’s believed a metal cage containing gas cylinders was deliberately set on fire, causing one of the cylinders to partially explode.

The flames spread to a storeroom at the back of a property, forcing a resident of a flat nearby to flee for their safety after being alerted by neighbours.

PSNI are asking anyone with information to come forward.

police
News

Man in Co. Derry arrested for racially motivated hate crime

4 June 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 June 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Top Stories, Audio, Business Matters, Playback

Business Matters, Ep 247: New Highland Radio CEO Sean Quinn about his new role and challenges ahead

4 June 2025
Leona Macken
News, Audio

HSE apologises to woman with late-stage cervical cancer after two inaccurate smear tests

4 June 2025
Advertisement

