Arson investigation launched in Derry

Police in Derry have launched a suspected arson investigation following a blaze in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At around 2:10 am, a fire broke out on Lecky Road in an alleyway area.

It’s believed a metal cage containing gas cylinders was deliberately set on fire, causing one of the cylinders to partially explode.

The flames spread to a storeroom at the back of a property, forcing a resident of a flat nearby to flee for their safety after being alerted by neighbours.

PSNI are asking anyone with information to come forward.