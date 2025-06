It’s emerged that six gazabos bearing the ‘Rockshore’ logo were stolen, along with 19 weights, from the Market Yard, Ballyshannon between 3pm on Monday June 2nd and 9am the following morning.

The items had been in use at the Rory Gallagher Festival.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have relevant information about the current whereabouts of these stolen items or any relevant information to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-9858530.