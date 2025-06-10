Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, June 10th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, June 10th:

Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday, June 10th

10 June 2025
Cllr Ciaran Brogan elected new Mayor of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District

10 June 2025
‘Merit’ in holding public inquiry in Mobuoy dump – Minister Muir

10 June 2025
Man and woman in their 70s hospitalised after being hit by car in Buncrana

10 June 2025
