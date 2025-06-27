Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
LUH’s Department of Psychiatry achieved 66% compliance in Mental Health Commission’s Annual Report

Letterkenny University Hospital’s Department of Psychiatry achieved a 66.67% compliance with regulations in the Mental Health Commission’s Annual Report for 2024.

Last year, overall compliance across HSE-funded adult centres was just under 81%, while independently run adult centres achieved 88.5% compliance.

The report saw an increase in the number of high and critical non-compliances in 2024 compared to previous years.

Examples of LUH’s Psychiatry Department’s non-compliance may include lapses in individualised care planning, risk management, staffing and premises.

