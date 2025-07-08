Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Donegal’s Grandmaster of the Orange Lodge, David Mahon, questions why no grants are available to support the annual Orange march in Rossnowlagh, Dr Tom Hickey gives his views on Pa Daly’s High Court challenge against government’s Super Junior appointments and Mary Harte discusses an event later this month or found the Raphoe location of the Monastery of Eunan:

Garda Niall Maguire joins Greg for Community Garda Information, we hear of a Letterkenny event exploring the legacy of Nelson Mandela and listener George has an issue with a gifted Ryanair voucher:

Monseignor Kevin Gillespie discusses the need for a municipal graveyard, a shortage of priests and one parish discouraging gravestones. We then chat to Barry O’Donnell about him defying the odds to survive devastating burn injuries, battling drink and more of his journey to helping others – he has teamed up with Denis Sheridan for a big event in Termon on Saturday:

8 July 2025
