Police concerned for missing Derry teenager

Police in Derry say they are concerned for missing teenager Whitney McDonagh.

The 15-year-old was last seen yesterday at 4.30pm in the city centre.

Whitney is described as being approximately 5ft 3 with long blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with pink shorts, and her hair was tied up.

Police believe she may also be making her way to Belfast by Public Transport.

If you have seen Whitney, or anyone matching this description, or if you know of her whereabouts, please contact the PSNI on 101.

