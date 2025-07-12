Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Donegal supporters urged to book train tickets online ahead of tomorrows semi-final

Irish Rail is urging anyone travelling to Dublin this weekend for GAA matches to book their train tickets online.

Thousands are expected to descend on the capital as Meath face Donegal in the All-Ireland Football Championship in Croke Park tomorrow.

Later on this afternoon, Kerry take on Tyrone in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.

Jane Cregan, Deputy Corporate Communication Manager with Irish Rail, says passengers from the counties involved need to know they won’t be able to travel without a pre-booked ticket:

