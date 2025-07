Police in Derry say they are becoming concerned for the welfare of missing person Jade Kelly.

Jade was last seen in the Waterside area of the city this morning at around 2am.

She is believed to be wearing a yellow top and green leggings with pink and white shoes.

Jade has long dark hair, which is tied up in a bun.

Those who believe they have information on her whereabouts are asked to get in touch.