Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

After a run through the front pages our Head of Sport Oisin Kelly joins Greg for a rundown of what’s on Highland on the road to Croker:

Deputy Pearse Doherty discusses speculation Mary Lou McDonald might contest the presidency and Dublin hotel price gouging  and we hear why you should exercise if taking weight loss injections:

We hear claims from the road haulage industry that testers are being taken from the commercial sector to ease wait times for car drivers, there’s concerns over the water supply in Drumkeen, a school bus driver isn’t happy he must retire at 70 and Senator Aubrey McCarthy discusses homelessness: 

