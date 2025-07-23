Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

All Ireland Draw

Big Match Brunch

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday July 23rd

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday July 23rd…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday July 23rd

23 July 2025
Taoiseach
News, Audio

Taoiseach tight lipped about FF’s presidential election plans

23 July 2025
psni do not cross
News, Audio, Top Stories

Third person confirmed dead after Fermanagh shooting

23 July 2025
Buncrana garda station
News

Update – Owner of large sum of money found in Burnfoot comes forward

23 July 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Wednesday July 23rd

23 July 2025
Taoiseach
News, Audio

Taoiseach tight lipped about FF’s presidential election plans

23 July 2025
psni do not cross
News, Audio, Top Stories

Third person confirmed dead after Fermanagh shooting

23 July 2025
Buncrana garda station
News

Update – Owner of large sum of money found in Burnfoot comes forward

23 July 2025
jennifer carroll mc neill
News, Audio

Digitisation of health records will progress this year – Minister

23 July 2025
Road Markings
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC to examine the feasibility of buying its own road lining machine

23 July 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube