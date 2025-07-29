Programme to educate young drivers about road safety launched in Donegal

A programme to educate young drivers and future drivers about road safety in Donegal, Derry, and Tyrone has been launched.

The €200,000 “Crossroads” Countywide Youth PEACEPLUS Programme is being rolled out by Pro Social Ireland and Donegal County Council.

The initiative will cater for over 265 participants over a two-year period, providing them with hands-on experience working on real cars, teaching mechanical and bodywork skills, and emphasising the importance of road safety.

Each five-week session of the Programme will accommodate ten young participants. Under the expert guidance of instructors Denis Ferry, Leslie O’Donnell, and members of Pro Social Ireland, the budding mechanics will learn about cars in a fully functional garage located in Letterkenny.

The Garage Programme is an integral component of the Pro Social Ireland Driving Programme, which was established in Donegal in 2012. The aim of the Programme is to educate young people by challenging their existing thought patterns and attitudes toward driving, ultimately fostering greater awareness of their driving behaviour.