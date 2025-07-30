Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, July 30th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, July 30th:

Top Stories

Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, July 30th

30 July 2025
fort_dunree_military_museum
News, Audio, Top Stories

Planning permission for Fort Dunree visitor experience refused

30 July 2025
IMG_2691
News, Audio, Top Stories

3D house printing demonstration held in Donegal

30 July 2025
donkey sanctuary
News, Audio

Donegal Donkey Sanctuary issues urgent appeal to local farmers and landowners

30 July 2025
IMG_2688
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal feels effects of Russian earthquake for over 8 hours

30 July 2025
leaking-water-pipe
News

Uisce Eireann tackling burst water mains in Termon, Culdaff and Ballintra

30 July 2025

