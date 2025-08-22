Donegal athletes travel to European Surf Lifesaving Championships

The Irish Surf Lifesaving Team set off today for the European Championships in Poland, with Donegal flying the flag proudly through a strong local presence in both the squad and the coaching team.

Ellie Martin from Letterkenny and Alan Vaughan from Ballyshannon are among the 24 athletes selected to compete at the highest level of the sport. They will be guided by Head Coach Paddy Bond from Ramelton and Assistant Coach Shaun Robinson from Termon, both of whom bring years of experience and dedication to the Irish setup.

Also travelling with the team are Pauline Vaughan from Ballyshannon, who takes on the role of Team Manager, and Ruby Hurst from Ballyshannon, representing Water Safety Ireland as Sports Officer.

The championships promise to be a gruelling test, beginning on Sunday with three days of competition in the pool featuring simulated rescues and rescue relays, followed by three more days on the beach where athletes will tackle swims, board and ski races, and further rescue challenges.

Speaking ahead of the team’s departure, Head Coach Paddy Bond said the athletes are ready for the challenge:

“The team has worked incredibly hard to get to this point. It’s a huge honour to represent Ireland and we’re especially proud of the strong Donegal involvement. We’re looking forward to giving it everything in Poland.”