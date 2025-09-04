Business Matters, EP 260 – Rory Gallagher – music and bars in Lanzarote

On Business Matters this week, Chris Ashmore speaks with Kilcar native Rory Gallagher, singer, songwriter and business man, who now lives in the Canary Islands.

His business journey has certainly seen plenty of twists and turns, from his days with the Revs and touring Europe and Australia to gigging and then setting up a bar in Lanzarote, returning to Ireland, and then opening a bar in Scotland just as Covid hit.

But he is now back in Lanzarote once more where he runs three bars along with his wife Cara.

Chris met him recently over in Lanzarote to take a look at how his career has all panned out, and he certainly has an interesting story to tell.