Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, September 5th

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, September 5th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Newly appointed Gairmscoil Chú Uladh Deputy Principal Sinéad Ní Dhochartaigh
News

New Deputy Principal appointed to Gairmscoil Chú Uladh in Béal an Átha Móir

5 September 2025
Conal McLoone, EirGrid presenting Mary Cooke, Naomi Brid, GAA Laghey with a cheque for €5000 from EirGrid GAAA Community Heroes. Also included is Ava Cooke. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Donegal Woman wins EirGrid Community Hero Volunteer Competition

5 September 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, September 5th

5 September 2025
jessica_gallagher_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sister of Creeslough explosion victim says families ‘have lived a merry-go-round of uncertainty’

5 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Newly appointed Gairmscoil Chú Uladh Deputy Principal Sinéad Ní Dhochartaigh
News

New Deputy Principal appointed to Gairmscoil Chú Uladh in Béal an Átha Móir

5 September 2025
Conal McLoone, EirGrid presenting Mary Cooke, Naomi Brid, GAA Laghey with a cheque for €5000 from EirGrid GAAA Community Heroes. Also included is Ava Cooke. Photo Clive Wasson
News

Donegal Woman wins EirGrid Community Hero Volunteer Competition

5 September 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, September 5th

5 September 2025
jessica_gallagher_01
News, Audio, Top Stories

Sister of Creeslough explosion victim says families ‘have lived a merry-go-round of uncertainty’

5 September 2025
Donegal Hospice
News

Extension and refurbishment of Donegal Hospice progressing

5 September 2025
Screenshot 2025-09-05 152908
News, Audio

Serious concern raised over speeding in Gortahork

5 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube