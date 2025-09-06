Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
School secretaries and caretakers strike suspended to allow for talks on potential deal

The school secretaries and caretakers’ strike has been suspended to allow for talks on a potential deal.

Fórsa has confirmed strike action will be withdrawn to allow the implementation of the Workplace Relations Commission agreement.

The key element of the agreement is a Government commitment to negotiate comparable pension entitlements for school secretaries and caretakers.

Fórsa said the breakthrough represents the first time the State has formally accepted the principle that these essential staff should not be excluded from pension entitlements comparable to those available to teachers and SNAs.

The agreement provides for structured discussions on other parts of the union’s claim including the conclusion of a pay framework agreement for caretakers, access to bereavement leave, access to sick leave and acute illness protocols, and the full implementation of payroll arrangements.

Fórsa said these measures reflect long-standing issues that its members have campaigned to resolve.

