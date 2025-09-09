Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday September 9th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday September 9th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday September 9th

9 September 2025
lismonaghan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for ramps to be installed at Wood Park, Letterkenny after toddler had a narrow escape

9 September 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

Three people hospitalised after crash on Letterkenny to Lifford road

9 September 2025
Jim Gavin
News, Top Stories

Jim Gavin selected as Fianna Fail Presidential candidate

9 September 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Tuesday September 9th

9 September 2025
lismonaghan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for ramps to be installed at Wood Park, Letterkenny after toddler had a narrow escape

9 September 2025
luh-new-1
News, Top Stories

Three people hospitalised after crash on Letterkenny to Lifford road

9 September 2025
Jim Gavin
News, Top Stories

Jim Gavin selected as Fianna Fail Presidential candidate

9 September 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

9 September 2025
road closed
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny to Lifford road closed following crash

9 September 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube