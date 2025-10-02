Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 2nd

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 2nd:

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, October 2nd

2 October 2025
Gardai incident
News

Emergency services at scene of crash between Stranorlar and Killygordan

2 October 2025
Buncrana garda station
News, Top Stories

Garda probe launched in South Inishowen after an injured man is found by the roadside

2 October 2025
psni do not cross
News, Top Stories

Four men hospitalised following ‘medical emergency’ in Strabane

2 October 2025
