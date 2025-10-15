Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Wednesday October 15th

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Wednesday October 15th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Wednesday October 15th

15 October 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dáil passes motion of confidence in Tánaiste Simon Harris

15 October 2025
Candle
News

Teenager dies following incident at residential unit in Dublin

15 October 2025
college students
News, Audio

New survey launched to explore gambling, substance use and mental health among college students

15 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport & Obituary Notices – Wednesday October 15th

15 October 2025
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Dáil passes motion of confidence in Tánaiste Simon Harris

15 October 2025
Candle
News

Teenager dies following incident at residential unit in Dublin

15 October 2025
college students
News, Audio

New survey launched to explore gambling, substance use and mental health among college students

15 October 2025
farm
News

Donegal farmers to receive almost €29.5m BISS payments

15 October 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine til Noon Show

15 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube