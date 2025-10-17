Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2025

Country Music Weekend

Ours to Protect

The Outlet

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 17th

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 17th:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 17th

17 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

NSAI launch public consultation in aggregate use in concrete

17 October 2025
geraldinemullan
News, Top Stories

Mullan family inquests halted as roadworks company faces criminal proceedings

17 October 2025
NI northern ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mandatory NI ID cards is a sensitive issue – Tánaiste

17 October 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, October 17th

17 October 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

NSAI launch public consultation in aggregate use in concrete

17 October 2025
geraldinemullan
News, Top Stories

Mullan family inquests halted as roadworks company faces criminal proceedings

17 October 2025
NI northern ireland
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mandatory NI ID cards is a sensitive issue – Tánaiste

17 October 2025
mia wilkinson
News

Police in Strabane issue appeal for missing teenager

17 October 2025
Heritage Hero 19
News, Audio

Donegal woman named Ireland’s 2025 Heritage Hero

17 October 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube