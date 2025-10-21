Gardaí appeal for teenager missing from Quigley’s Point

A 17 year old girl has been missing from the Quigley’s Point/Carrowkeel area since Sunday.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Elisabeta Milosiu.

She is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height, of slim build, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Elisabeta was wearing a black coat, black hoodie, black leggings, white socks and had a beige leather shoulder bag.

She is known to frequent the Derry City area.

Gardaí are concerned for Elisabeta’s well-being.

Anyone with information on Elisabeta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station.