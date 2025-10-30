Woman (80s) dies in single vehicle crash in west Donegal

A woman has died following a single-vehicle collision near Kilraine in west Donegal yesterday afternoon.

The crash happened on the R262 at Tullynaglaggin at around ten to four.

The woman, who was in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man, also in his 80s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road remains closed this morning to allow for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.