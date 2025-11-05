Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Missing St Johnston woman may have travelled to Derry

A fresh appeal has been issued for information on the whereabouts of Ciara O’Callaghan from St Johnston.

It’s now believed the 37-year-old may have travelled to Derry.

Ciara was reported missing from her home on Friday, October 24th. She is described as being around 5 foot 4 in height, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a black fur jacket, and pink and white Nike runners.

Gardaí and Ciara’s family are concerned for her wellbeing and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

